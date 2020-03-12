'Believe': Two years after PL game, some Newcastle fans are backing player ahead of return

Karl Darlow is set to start in between the sticks for Newcastle United at the weekend against Sheffield United.

Newcastle United fans on Twitter are backing Karl Darlow to prove his worth as he is set to return to Premier League action after a two-year period.

Whilst Darlow has played in the domestic cups for the Magpies, he last played in the league during Newcastle's score draw against Crystal Palace in February 2018.

All of this has come about after Steve Bruce's number one, Martin Dubravka, suffered a knee injury which is set to keep him out of action until April, as reported by BBC Sport.

Darlow was Newcastle's number one in the Championship, but when they made their Premier League return, he eventually lost the number one gloves.

The positive for the 30-year-old is that he has been playing for the Magpies in the FA Cup, and that's where most of Newcastle's fans attention is at.

They are backing Darlow to not just do the business in the Premier League, but also guided the Toon Army to Wembley.

They face current FA Cup holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals at St James' Park, as a victory against Pep Guardiola's men would see thousands and thousands of Newcastle fans descend upon Wembley Way.

Given that Bruce's side are only a couple of wins away from all but cementing their Premier League status for the season, it does put less pressure on Darlow's shoulders and allow the club to focus more on their FA Cup run.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Newcastle fans backing Darlow ahead of his return against Sheffield United at the weekend:

Karl Darlow to get us through to the FA Cup Semi-Final on penalties. ‘Always believe in, Karl Darlow’ ? #NUFC pic.twitter.com/55gT4Xj0dp — ToonArmy (@toonarmy_com) March 11, 2020

It's a blow to lose Martin Dubravka for the next six games but Karl Darlow is a good backup #NUFC have at the club.



Performed well in the #FACup games he's been involved in so I have every faith he'll do well for us.



Still remember those two penalties he saved at Forest.. ?￰ﾟﾤﾯ — Steven Johnson (@Uptoonfunk8) March 12, 2020

Darlow is solid backup — Lee Davidson (@LeeDavi68920229) March 11, 2020

Most saves too. Stats don’t say everything. I back Darlow — NUFCSTOTTIE (@NufcStottie) March 11, 2020

Mighty Martin will be a big miss, but I reckon we’re in good hands with Karl Darlow. Bailed us out of the shit on a good few occasions #nufc #HowayTheLads — John Cawley (@JohnGeordie1892) March 11, 2020

You do realise Karl Darlow entering into the fold this season was meant to happen? Did you see his performance away at the City Ground in 2016? The guy is destined to win the penalty shootout for @NUFC and send us through to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Roll on! #NUFC ⚫⚪ — James Martin (@i_jamesmartin) March 11, 2020