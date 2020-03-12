Quick links

'Believe': Two years after PL game, some Newcastle fans are backing player ahead of return

Amir Mir
Newcastle United fans celebrate during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.
Karl Darlow is set to start in between the sticks for Newcastle United at the weekend against Sheffield United.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow kicks the ball into play during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on March 05, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United fans on Twitter are backing Karl Darlow to prove his worth as he is set to return to Premier League action after a two-year period.

Whilst Darlow has played in the domestic cups for the Magpies, he last played in the league during Newcastle's score draw against Crystal Palace in February 2018.

 

All of this has come about after Steve Bruce's number one, Martin Dubravka, suffered a knee injury which is set to keep him out of action until April, as reported by BBC Sport.

Darlow was Newcastle's number one in the Championship, but when they made their Premier League return, he eventually lost the number one gloves.

The positive for the 30-year-old is that he has been playing for the Magpies in the FA Cup, and that's where most of Newcastle's fans attention is at.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United saves the ball during the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

They are backing Darlow to not just do the business in the Premier League, but also guided the Toon Army to Wembley.

They face current FA Cup holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals at St James' Park, as a victory against Pep Guardiola's men would see thousands and thousands of Newcastle fans descend upon Wembley Way.

Given that Bruce's side are only a couple of wins away from all but cementing their Premier League status for the season, it does put less pressure on Darlow's shoulders and allow the club to focus more on their FA Cup run.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Newcastle fans backing Darlow ahead of his return against Sheffield United at the weekend:

