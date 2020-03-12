Quick links

'Beautiful': Carlos Puyol reacts on Twitter as Liverpool crash out of the CL

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected after they concede the third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at...
Liverpool were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Alvaro Morata of Atletico celebrates scoring their 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11,...

Carlos Puyol has called football ‘beautiful’ after Liverpool were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night, while Peter Schmeichel took the opportunity to troll the Reds on social media.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Atleti last night in extra-time, in what was a pulsating encounter at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead through Georginio Wijnaldum and then banged on the door to find a winner, but could not do so in normal time.

 

Roberto Firmino did manage to put Liverpool into the lead in the tie early on in extra time, but Atletico hit back.

Marcos Llorente scored a brace, and Alvaro Morata hit the winner on the counter attack as Diego Simeone’s men knocked out the current champions.

And Liverpool’s defeat caused a reaction right across the world of football, with Puyol and Schmeichel among the high profile stars to post on social media.

Puyol’s tweet translated means: “How beautiful is football? Amazing.”

Liverpool’s defeat to Atleti is now their fourth loss in six matches, which has ended any hopes they had of delivering a double this season.

Liverpool are still on course to win the Premier League though, with their next match coming against Everton on Monday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

