'Be bigger if you play': £2m man sends Twitter message, Aston Villa fans respond

John McGinn is edging ever closer to making a return for struggling Aston Villa.

Aston Villa fans have reacted to John McGinn's Twitter message and they are hoping he will be fit to play their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday,

McGinn reacted on Twitter to his former side, St Mirren, beating Hearts in the SPFL, as he congratulated them for their win, as the Villa Park faithful reacted and are hoping he can steer Dean Smith's side down the same winning road as the Scottish club.

Villa were thrashed 4-0 at Leicester City on Monday night in what was a truly abject performance from the 2020 League Cup finalists.

There could be the possibility that McGinn returns for the weekend, if fixtures go ahead given the current problems across the world with Coronavirus.

Whilst it would be a long shot for the Scotsman to start, Villa fans are hoping he can, at the very least, provide a lift to all and make himself available for the bench.

McGinn, who moved to Villa during the summer of 2018 for £2 million from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian [Telegraph], is perhaps Smith's last chance in trying to get themselves out of their current mess.

A fifth defeat on the bounce on the weekend would no doubt pile more pressure on Smith, but could McGinn change that mood?

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to McGinn's tweet:

Carry us please — Ben (@avfcben_) March 11, 2020

Save us John — Jacob (@Jac0bAVFC) March 11, 2020

How you feeling? We MOST definitely need you vs Chelsea. UTV — Paul R. Johnson ‍☠️ (@PaulPfj) March 11, 2020

Be bigger if you play Saturday — nigel whelan (@NigelNkwhe) March 11, 2020

We need a few of them John! UTV — Ads81 (@Ads8110) March 11, 2020

Now we need some of those for Villa John - hope you get fit enough to help us — Troels Lund (@Troels71) March 12, 2020

Now if you could get back and help Villa get a few points that would be great — Anne-Marie Redford (@AnneMarie7786) March 12, 2020