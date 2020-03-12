BBC pundit shares what his 'Tottenham fan friends' have been telling him about £30m ace

Moussa Sissoko has been a big miss for Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of the park.

Tom Huddlestone has shared that his 'Tottenham fan friends' have told him that their team have really been missing Moussa Sissoko's presence in the middle of the park, as he told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport (10/03/20 at 20:40 pm).

Sissoko has been out of action since January with a knee injury, as Spurs have produced a number of indifferent performances and results since then.

In recent weeks, things have taken a turn for the worse, as they have suffered costly defeats in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Champions League, as well as the FA Cup.

Huddlestone, who is now at Derby County, is well aware of what it takes to play in the middle of the park for Spurs, as he shared why Sissoko has been a miss.

"Speaking to a few of my Tottenham fan friends, I think Sissoko has been finding his feet in the last year to 18 months, so I think he's been a massive miss in the midfield," Huddlestone told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He's got the tenacity, the energy, the strength and his non-stop running for 90 minutes. I think the three of them combined [Kane, Son and Sissoko] have been a big miss throughout the spine of their team."

It could be fairly argued that during these past 18 months or so, Spurs have slowly declined and declined, but ironically enough, Sissoko has been producing his best football.

When the Frenchman first moved to White Hart Lane from Newcastle United for £30 million [BBC Sport] in 2016, he struggled to prove his worth despite the North London club thriving and rising under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino.

Seasons later, many felt that his time was up, but since the start of the previous campaign, he has been Tottenham's best player and a transformed character - one that is needed right now.