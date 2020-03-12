BBC pundit comments on Klopp's 'big call' after Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp put Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in last night and he was exceptional.





BBC pundit Chris Sutton praised the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after Jurgen Klopp made the 'big call' to play him against Atletico Madrid last night.

Liverpool were eliminated 4-2 on aggregate after three extra time away goals stunned Anfield, following Oxlade-Chamberlain's withdrawal on 82 minutes.

Sutton said in the Daily Mail: "It was a big call by Klopp to bring in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and drop Fabinho to the bench, but that was a sign of his attacking intent. Just when it looked like Atletico would head in at half time with their 1-0 lead intact, Klopp's men struck, and it was Oxlade-Chamberlain who got the assist.

"Salah fed Oxlade-Chamberlain, who made a clever run into space. He crossed and found Georginio Wijnaldum. Oxlade-Chamberlain was taken off after 82 minutes after running himself into the ground. He can be proud of his performance – his gave his all, and his contribution left the tie in the balance."





It would appear Klopp doesn't feel Oxlade-Chamberlain can last for 90 minutes yet at that hugely intense level because his substitution cannot have been based on his performance levels.

The England international was outstanding, producing a level of performance which should have caught the eye of Gareth Southgate.

James Milner did well when he came on but Liverpool lost something when the former Arsenal man went off.

Klopp got it right to put him in initially but perhaps got it wrong in taking him off when he did, although Liverpool did get themselves ahead after Chamberlain went off.



