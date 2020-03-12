Quick links

Atletico send message to Liverpool on Twitter, give verdict on Anfield atmosphere

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost at Anfield on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid have sent a message to Liverpool on Twitter after the match at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish club got the better of Liverpool 3-2 away from home after extra time in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s side were knocked out of Europe’s premier club competition 4-2 on aggregate.

 

La Liga outfit Atletico have praised Liverpool on Twitter, and have wished them the best of luck in the Premier League.

Moving on

It was always going to be tough for Liverpool to win the Champions League for the second season in a row.

However, the exit will be very disappointing for the Reds, as they had a lot of chances against Atletico at Anfield and could have won the game in normal time.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, and one suspects that the Merseyside outfit’s fans will be happy with that.

