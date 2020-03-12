Aston Villa's Jack Grealish sends classy Twitter message to Leicester player

Leicester City beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Monday night.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has sent a classy message to Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereria on his personal Twitter account after he was ruled out for the rest of the season because of an ACL injury.

On Monday night, Grealish was battling against the Foxes right-back when Brendan Rodgers side put four past relegation-threatened Villa at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed, as reported by Sky Sports, that following a tackle with Grealish and his player, it has resulted in the defender suffering an ACL injury.

Grealish stated on his personal Twitter account that he 'hates to see stuff like this', as he wished the player well in his recovery.

Hate to see stuff like this hope your okay bro and get well soon! ❤️Speedy recovery and I’m sure you’ll be back better than ever! @ricbpereira https://t.co/E9zWFXaBdn — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 12, 2020

Both Grealish and Pereria have had some quality battles this season, with both Villa and Leicester playing each other on four occasions.

Rodgers side won 4-1 and 4-0 in the Premier League, both home and away, whilst Villa recorded a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 win in the League Cup semi-final.

Given that Villa are fighting for their lives, it could be argued that they perhaps would have preferred the points in the league rather than reaching the League Cup final, especially given how the game panned out.

Nonetheless, there's no doubt that Grealish will be pitting his talents up against Pereria again next season, it's just a case of whether he will be wearing a Villa shirt or not.