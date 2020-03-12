Agent claims 'several clubs’ want Celtic player who’ll leave for sure

Kristoffer Ajer will leave Celtic this summer, says Tore Pedersen.

Kristoffer Ajer will leave Celtic in the summer transfer window, the central defender’s agent has told The Daily Record.

Ajer has two years remaining on his current contract at Celtic, but the 21-year-old central defender does not want to stay at the Glasgow giants beyond the end of the season, according to his agent Tore Pedersen.

The player’s agent has added that there are a lot of clubs who are interested in him, and a few teams will not be afford him.

Pedersen told The Daily Record: "He will not extend his contract with Celtic and will leave this summer. There are several clubs who are interested, but I can't go into their names. There are many who have followed him for a long period.

“There are also clubs who would like to have him, but who cannot afford it. There is generally great interest in Kristoffer."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ajer has made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The youngster - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - has played eight times in the Europa League, five Champions League qualifiers, twice in the Scottish Cup and four times in the Scottish League Cup for the Hoops this campaign, according to WhoScored.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the 21-year-old Norway international central defender has scored five goals in 129 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys so far in his career.