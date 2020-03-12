Quick links

'Actually very good': Some Spurs fans react after hearing they want former trialist for £40m

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Neapel Looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo on February...

Tottenham Hotspur may have made a couple of signings in January, but they failed to bring in the major signing Jose Mourinho wanted – a new striker.

With Harry Kane injured, Spurs were left without a senior centre forward, despite links to a whole host of potential signings in that area of the pitch.

Kane's absences has been compounded by injuries to Son Heung-min and January signing Steven Bergwijn, and Tottenham are already being linked with potential striker signings for the summer.

 

Calcio Napoli 24 claim that Tottenham are in the race to sign Napoli attacker Arkadiusz Milik, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia all keen.

Milik would allegedly cost €45million (£40million), with Napoli seemingly willing to let him go at the end of the season if they keep Dries Mertens.

Milik, 26, has hit 12 goals in 22 games this season, but injuries have again been a concern for the former Bayer Levekusen and Ajax hitman, limiting his impact.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

Still, it's a strong goalscoring record, and he could make sense as a striker to offer some support to Kane in the Tottenham attack next season - years after he spent time with Spurs.

The Mirror reported in 2015 that Milik once had a trial spell with Tottenham, but Spurs turned him down as a 16-year-old, believing they had better young strikers in their ranks.

Now, fans would seemingly support a big-money deal, branding him 'fantastic' and 'actually very good', with a general feeling that he would be great backup for Kane and exactly what Spurs need.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

