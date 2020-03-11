Is ZeroZeroZero season 2 confirmed? Sky Atlantic series strikes a chord

ZeroZeroZero has blown viewers away and season 2 would certainly be welcome.

Now that's what we call riveting television...

ZeroZeroZero is still making waves as it reaches more audiences, but perhaps we shouldn't have been too surprised by its quality to begin with.

Many viewers will remember the excellent series Gomorrah arriving on Sky Atlantic back in 2014, which has cemented a legacy across four superb seasons now.

It was based on a book by Italian novelist Roberto Saviano, who also happened to write the source material for ZeroZeroZero. The series, on the other hand, comes from Stefano Sollima, known for Sicario: Day of the Soldado and also for producing Gomorrah.

So, even before getting to the sensational cast commanding the screen, there's a great deal of talent to commend here. As it continues to attract further praise, it's already worth looking ahead to see what the future has in store for this acclaimed gem.

Is ZeroZeroZero season 2 confirmed?

No, ZeroZeroZero season 2 has not been confirmed.

According to ScreenRant, the projected was billed as a miniseries upon release. However, a miniseries being renewed for more episodes isn't exactly unheard of. If there's a clear demand and the series can facilitate more narrative, there's no reason to rule it out.

The same source predicts that production could potentially kickstart this year if its renewal is confirmed soon. Although, 2021 does seem much more likely - and optimistic - with a late 2021 or early 2022 release potentially within reach.

It's all well and good offering hopes for more, but does the world of ZeroZeroZero actually demand further exploration?

Yes, it does...

Opinion: ZeroZeroZero warrants renewal

Taking the ending of season 1 into consideration, it's safe to say that ZeroZeroZero has more story to tell.

We ended on Emma making a new distribution deal and there are a range of consequences they could explore down the line.

Her deal with Manuel means that the clock is ticking and she will have to determine her connections out in Monterrey. There's always potential to bring in news faces as more people become involved in her operations, which also means more stars could come aboard to spice things up in and help entice new audiences.

There's a sneaking suspicion that even despite far tougher days ahead, Emma is set to continue her rise and we can't wait to see what threats and encounters will surface on her journey.

Fans praise ZeroZeroZero on Twitter

Pressing on would make sense considering the response from fans over on Twitter.

One recently tweeted: "#ZeroZeroZero is luxurious as f**k. Tense & beautiful. And Andrea Riseborough is the epitome of cool. Can’t wait for Season 2."

Check out a selection of tweets:

Finished #zerozerozero last night; great show. Really great show. — The Me (@18_4_LIFE) March 10, 2020

If you like movies with action, violence about cartels the 1st season of zero zero zero is really good! — W. Rusk (@cowboysimon5656) March 10, 2020

@PrimeVideo Zero zero zero is a great Show. Thank you. — PplJstChll (@PplJstChll) March 10, 2020

ZeroZeroZero on Prime is really good! — Mebs ⭕️ (@Emmybee_CA) March 10, 2020

Oh my God this is so good #zerozerozero — Maame Dentaa Amoo (@Dentaa1x) March 7, 2020

