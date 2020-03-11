Who is Neekolul’s boyfriend? TikTok's 'OK Boomer' girl gives away identity on Instagram

When you go viral on the internet, it's not long before you have tonnes of fans around the world knocking at your door, desperate to know more about you. That's exactly what has happened to Neekolul this past week.

If you haven't yet heard about what's happened with Neeko and her viral TikTok, we'll keep it brief: she made a TikTok video dancing to Senzawa's song 'Oki Doki Boomer' while wearing a Bernie 2020 shirt.

It was as simple as that, but the video went viral - having been viewed over 6 million times - and sparked a debate about the video's involvement in helping Joe Biden beat Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday.

Now Neeko has an ever-growing fanbase; her Instagram following shot up from 56,000 to over 76,000 in just one day!

We've done some digging to find out more about Neekolul. Find out about the TikTok star, her boyfriend and more here.

Who is Neeko?

Neekolul is a rising social media star. She has been posting on Twitter and Twitch - with who she is a partner - since October 2017 and Instagram since October 2018. Her TikTok account is even more recent.

In her Twitter bio, she describes herself as a "Partnered Spanglish @Twitch Streamer." Neeko also has the Mexican flag in both her Twitter and Instagram bios, so it's assumed that Neeko is Mexican.

In a YouTube vlog, Neeko revealed that she relocated to Seattle, Washington.

Who is Neekolul's boyfriend?

In a recent Instagram livestream, Neeko revealed that she was, in fact, in a relationship. But she admitted that she hadn't gone 'Insta official' with her boyfriend just yet; she didn't even name him in the livestream!

But there are a couple of clues from her Instagram page which lead us to who Neeko's mystery man could be.

Firstly, Neeko only follows 96 people on Instagram, as of publication date. Secondly, Neeko has an Instagram Story collection titled "N+N," which features a snap of her and Nick Brotman. He is one of the few people she follows.

Nick Brotman is a talent manager from Dallas, Texas. You can find him on Instagram @nickbrotman.

Nick also has a Story collection titled "iSimp," and as Distractify points out, Neeko is known as "Queen of the Simps." Just check out this picture below... looks pretty coupley if you ask us!

