Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego's theme song revived by Netflix

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal pushes the boat out with its interactive storytelling but also revives an old classic in the process.

Netflix was undoubtedly the pioneering force in the online streaming industry that we see today.

Even now, to keep one step ahead of its increasing competition, the streaming giant is still trying to push the boat out with fresh and inventive content to keep audiences coming back for more.

The most high-profile example of this can be seen in the recent spate of interactive episodes and series that have arrived on Netflix in recent months and years that includes the likes of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Bear Grylls: You vs Wild.

The latest of these interactive episodes comes in the form of Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal and in typical fashion, there are several branching storylines, multiple endings and even a special bonus scene.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

The special episode of Netflix's Carmen Sandiego released on March 10th and follows the show's second season which itself arrived in October 2019.

To Steal or Not to Steal puts you, the viewer, in control of the story as renowned thief Carmen Sandiego is recruited by the evil corporation VILE who has kidnapped two of Carmen's friends.

Each choice the viewer makes will lead Carmen down a different path, not all of them good.

The bonus scene

If you manage to complete one of the episode's happy endings, you are treated to a special bonus scene.

The scene in question shows Carmen's friends, Zach and Ivy, break out into song which lures in two guards who also join in with the catchy tune.

Reviving a classic

The song that Ivy and Zach sing is the theme song from the classic TV show version of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego.

It's a hugely catchy tune and it even inspired the slightly more James Bond-esque theme song from the new Netflix version we see today.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on March 10th, 2020.