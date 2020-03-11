What has happened to Lynda Snell? The Archers fans speak up!

The Archers fans won't rest if Lynda Snell makes an exit.

We're always up for some dramatic shock, but this might be a bit too much...

British radio soap The Archers has long captivated BBC Radio 4 listeners, inviting them to catch up and tune into the familiar voices of their favourite characters.

It's undergone significant change over the years, but alterations are inevitable when you're the world's longest-running drama!

The show first began broadcasting all the way back in 1951 and has run for over 19,000 episodes now, which is nothing short of incredible, quite frankly. More recent episodes have delivered quite the punch, with the treatment of Jim's character last year encouraging fans to erupt into tears.

Its brave approach of difficult themes has made it even more valuable, but of course, the reason it remains so enticing is the regular cast of characters.

However, the future is uncertain for one of the very best right now...

What has happened to Lynda Snell?

In a recent episode, Lynda Snell was involved in an explosion, the sound of which is still ringing in the ears of listeners.

Freddie Pargetter was also caught in the blast and we listened as he dragged Lynda from the sea of rubble and blown away bricks.

He immediately shouts for help and we were left to allow this shocking disaster to sink in. Could the Ambridge resident's involvement in the horror be fatal?

The imperative question has left fans haunted already, with the character - voiced by 73-year-old Carole Boyd - being a fond favourite of majority listeners. Sadly, the total aftermath of it all is still mysterious and only subsequent episodes will concretely reveal Lynda's fate, but this hasn't stopped many making their stance clear...

I’ll never forgive the scriptwriters if they kill off Lynda Snell #TheArchers — Sarah brown (@SarahScb) March 10, 2020

Fans react to Lynda Snell bombshell on Twitter

A number of fans and Lynda-lovers have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions on the recent narrative shock.

It appears most would be absolutely gutted to see her go, and who can blame them?

Check out a selection of tweets:

YOU CANNOT KILL LYNDA SNELL. #thearchers — Is Andrews (@Is_Andrews) March 10, 2020

It’s all very well retweeting it @BBCTheArchers but are you going to act on it? The nation needs Lynda Snell right now. #besensible — (@KirstieMAllsopp) March 11, 2020

This cannot be the end of La Snell. An exploding soil pipe would not be a fitting end for our Lynda #Sniff #TheArchers — Sarah Mattocks (@sarah_mattocks) March 9, 2020

No loo rolls. No hand sanitizer. This we will grimly face. BUT do not take Lynda Snell from us. #thearchers — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) March 9, 2020

If anything happens to Lynda Snell I will stage a small, well-mannered Radio 4-style riot. #thearchers — Paula (@MsPMeyer) March 9, 2020

