Tottenham's Malachi Fagan-Walcott sends message on Twitter

Malachi Fagan-Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur scores their first goal during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur U23s and Brighton and Hove Albion FC U23s at The Lamex...
The youngster made his Tottenham Hotspur debut last night.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malachi Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur U19 and David Halbich of FC Bayern Muenchen U19 battle for the ball during the UEFA Youth League match between Bayern Muenchen U19...

It was a bittersweet Tuesday night for Tottenham Hotspur prospect Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

On one hand, Fagan-Walcott, who turned 18 today, made his senior debut for Spurs.

On the other, it was at the end of a 3-0 defeat by Leipzig as Jose Mourinho's side were dumped out of the Champions League.

The teenage centre-back appears to be one to watch going forward, and here's how he reacted to the occasion on Twitter this evening:

It was a telling gesture by Tottenham boss Mourinho, who threw him into the mix in the dying minutes of last night's defeat.

The Portuguese is clearly interested by Fagan-Walcott's potential and it'll be interesting to see if Mourinho uses him again between now and the end of the season.

It's unlikely because there's very little room for experimentation between now and May, with the North Londoners seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

And with only nine games to go, it seems likely that the next time Tottenham fans see the young defender, it'll be in pre-season.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott of Tottenham Hotspur scores his sides first goal during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur U23s and Brighton and Hove Albion FC U23s at The Lamex...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

