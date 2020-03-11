Tottenham's Malachi Fagan-Walcott sends message on Twitter

The youngster made his Tottenham Hotspur debut last night.

It was a bittersweet Tuesday night for Tottenham Hotspur prospect Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

On one hand, Fagan-Walcott, who turned 18 today, made his senior debut for Spurs.

On the other, it was at the end of a 3-0 defeat by Leipzig as Jose Mourinho's side were dumped out of the Champions League.

The teenage centre-back appears to be one to watch going forward, and here's how he reacted to the occasion on Twitter this evening:

It’s was a night of mixed emotions, extremely disappointed to be knocked out of the champions league with such a great team, but on a positive note happy to have made my professional debut in the champions league. Proud moment for me and my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfhpcKhJ3i — malachi Fagan-Walcott (@MalachiWalcott5) March 11, 2020

It was a telling gesture by Tottenham boss Mourinho, who threw him into the mix in the dying minutes of last night's defeat.

The Portuguese is clearly interested by Fagan-Walcott's potential and it'll be interesting to see if Mourinho uses him again between now and the end of the season.

It's unlikely because there's very little room for experimentation between now and May, with the North Londoners seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

And with only nine games to go, it seems likely that the next time Tottenham fans see the young defender, it'll be in pre-season.