TikTok: What is the Indie challenge? Here's how to do it!

There is a new challenge on TikTok that people are obsessed with.

TikTok is a firm fan-favourite platform when it comes to new trends and challenges.

Featuring trending videos and crazy challenges, the online platform is the place to go if you are a content creator and want to reach more viewers across the world.

The latest trend that has people talking (and of course doing) is the Indie challenge.

So, here's how to do it!

Indie challenge: How to do it

In the challenge, one of you has to say a word with an altered pronunciation and the others try to make a guess about what you mean.

The challenge seems straightforward and sounds pretty easy, right?

However, the tricky part here is that whoever says the word changes the intonation and sound of it which makes it harder for others to understand!

You can do the challenge with one or more people if you wish.

People are obsessed with the Indie challenge

The Indie challenge is already a massive hit among TikTok users. The hashtag has more than 40 million views on the app.

And the trend keeps growing bigger and bigger as more users upload their own take on the challenge.