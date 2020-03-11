The Split: Who is Elizabeth Roberts? Actress shines as Liv Stern on BBC One

The Split has recently returned to BBC One for its second series but who is upcoming actress Elizabeth Roberts?

The BBC has long been famed for its ability to not only produce some top-quality programmes but also to unearth lesser-known and upcoming talent to star in said programmes.

Recent years have seen plenty of up and coming talent breakthrough in starring roles and that trend doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

The latest acting talent to emerge on the BBC is Elizabeth Roberts who takes on a recurring role in The Split.

The show recently returned to BBC One for its second series with Elizabeth Roberts continuing to shine in her role.

The Split series 2

After captivating audiences with its first series in 2018, it was almost inevitable that The Split would be returning to our screens.

And after an almost two-year wait, that's exactly what fans got with six new episodes making their way onto BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 11th 2020.

The legal drama continues to throw up plenty of fascinating storylines but centres itself on the Stern family, specifically parents Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan (Stephen Mangan) as their relationship is tested time and again.

Meet Liv Stern

Another member of the Stern family is daughter Liv who is played by Elizabeth Roberts.

Liv is still at secondary school in series 2 and lands herself in hot water after developing a crush on one of her teachers and sending them an inappropriate photo.

When she's questioned about her home life and whether everything is ok with her parents, Liv says through gritted teeth that 'everything's fine' even though her parents' relationship is getting frostier and frostier and could be seen as an influence on her poor behaviour.

Elizabeth Roberts: Films and TV

Elizabeth Roberts takes on the role of Liv Stern in what is arguably her biggest film or TV appearance to date.

After appearing in several theatre productions since earning an A-Level in Drama from Camden School for Girls in 2012, Elizabeth Roberts has appeared in five acting roles according to IMDb, the first of which came in 2014 on the BBC medical drama Casualty.

Her BBC debut was then followed by a number of short film appearances including Rape Crisis: Break the Silence, Bloom and Polly which all came between 2016 and 2017.

Elizabeth would return to our screens on the BBC once again in 2018 when she made her first appearance in the first series of The Split.

And now in 2020, Elizabeth is enjoying a busy start to the new year with a second series of The Split airing and a return to Casualty but in a different role from her 2014 appearance.

The Split series 2 concludes on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday, March 17th while all episodes from series 1 and 2 are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.