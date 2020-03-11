Quick links

'The player I want in LFC's midfield': Some Liverpool fans laud duo's CL performance

Amir Mir
Fans of Liverpool show their support during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool will be looking to progress to the next round of the Champions League tonight.

Patrick Schick of RB Leipzig, Angelino of RB Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig, Marcel Sabitzer of RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig, celebrates the 2-0 during the UEFA...

Liverpool fans on Twitter lauded the performances of RB Leipzig duo Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner after they helped their side progress to the next stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

Werner will be well known to Liverpool supporters because in recent times he has been heavily linked with the current European champions and the Premier League champions-elect. 

 

German outfit, Bild, recently claimed that Liverpool are considering bringing Werner in next season and then loaning him back to his current club. 

Whilst Werner has been the one causing damage to opposition defences for most of the time, it was Sabitzer, who netted a brace against Jose Mourinho's men, as the German club put three past their English opponents - Emil Forsberg netted the other goal from the bench. 

Nonetheless, Liverpool supporters were impressed with what they saw from the players, and on top of Werner, they were also keen on adding Sabitzer to their ranks. 

(L-R) Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur, Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in...

In the summer, the Reds will be in a very powerful position because they will be champions of England, and if things go well in Europe, they may add another Champions League trophy to their cabinet. 

Either way, it does provide them with the advantage of signing any top talent that they like, as Werner is more than definitely a name that keeps propping up. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting Sabitzer and Werner's display for RB Leipzig against Spurs last night in the Champions League: 

 

