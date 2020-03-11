'The player I want in LFC's midfield': Some Liverpool fans laud duo's CL performance

Liverpool will be looking to progress to the next round of the Champions League tonight.

Liverpool fans on Twitter lauded the performances of RB Leipzig duo Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner after they helped their side progress to the next stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Werner will be well known to Liverpool supporters because in recent times he has been heavily linked with the current European champions and the Premier League champions-elect.

German outfit, Bild, recently claimed that Liverpool are considering bringing Werner in next season and then loaning him back to his current club.

Whilst Werner has been the one causing damage to opposition defences for most of the time, it was Sabitzer, who netted a brace against Jose Mourinho's men, as the German club put three past their English opponents - Emil Forsberg netted the other goal from the bench.

Nonetheless, Liverpool supporters were impressed with what they saw from the players, and on top of Werner, they were also keen on adding Sabitzer to their ranks.

In the summer, the Reds will be in a very powerful position because they will be champions of England, and if things go well in Europe, they may add another Champions League trophy to their cabinet.

Either way, it does provide them with the advantage of signing any top talent that they like, as Werner is more than definitely a name that keeps propping up.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting Sabitzer and Werner's display for RB Leipzig against Spurs last night in the Champions League:

Get Werner and Sabitzer, @LFC. Thanks! — Lubo 6 (@lubomerkov) March 10, 2020

Leipzig under Nagelsmann seem like an organised, disciplined, tidy side, with fantastic squad depth and players like Timo Werner, Sabitzer, Upamecano, Nkunki & Schick. Wouldn’t be surprised to see them get to the semis. Hopefully we can pick up Werner after this season. — Marwan (@VOR_LFC) March 10, 2020

How good does timo werner look though! Wouldnt mind that sabitzer come to @LFC as well! #RBLSPURS #Tottenham — ValcoxhypezZ (@valco_x) March 10, 2020

Go sign Sabitzer instead of Werner that guy is a beast #LFC #UCL — Thanos T (@Tra1th) March 10, 2020

Sabitzer looks like a klopp player — Phil (@LFCPhil99) March 10, 2020

Everytime I watch Werner play I just think he is a quality player. Think he would do amazing under Klopp if he chose to come to us. It's just fitting him in with the star quality we already have up front that's the problem! #LFC #YNWA — AlexbLFC (@LFCAlexBlack) March 10, 2020

Werner has bits of all of our front 3#lfc — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) March 10, 2020

Sabitzer's contract ends in 2 years Such an underrated player — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKnown_) March 10, 2020

Sabitzer again... The player that I want in lfc midfield — KAMLESH CHAUDHARY (@kamleshc63) March 10, 2020

How good does timo werner look though! Wouldnt mind that sabitzer come to @LFC as well! #RBLSPURS #Tottenham — ValcoxhypezZ (@valco_x) March 10, 2020