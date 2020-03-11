Sunderland reportedly considering deal for Championship club's attacker, pictured on Black Cats' team-sheet

League One Sunderland could raid Blackburn Rovers for Chanka Zimba - is he set to swap Ewood Park for the Stadium of Light?

Sunderland are weighing up a swoop for Blackburn Rovers striker Chanka Zimba, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Phil Parkinson might be working around the clock to put The Black Cats’ promotion ambitions back on track and, behind the scenes, the Wearside giants are also putting plans in place for a bright future at the Stadium of Light.

With the summer transfer window looming, Sunderland have taken the likes of Stan Asomugha, Tyler Frost and Will Harris on trial from West Brom, Reading and Burnley respectively.

And it seems that they are planning to raid Ewood Park too for an exciting centre-forward. Zimba was part of the squad as Sunderland’s U23 side were beaten 2-0 by Wigan Athletic in midweek with the north-east giants running the rule over a man who is yet to make his Championship debut under Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats even confirmed, via an official team sheet posted on tier Twitter page, that Zimba was part of Elliot Dickman’s selection, wearing the number 16 shirt.

It remains to be seen how long Zimba’s spell on Wearside will last, or whether he is capable of convincing Sunderland to hand him a fresh start at the end of the campaign.

Here's Elliott Dickman's starting XI ahead of kick-off at 2pm... #SAFC #PLCup pic.twitter.com/Ym8tHemu2D — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 9, 2020