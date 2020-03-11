Sunderland reportedly considering deal for Championship club's attacker, pictured on Black Cats' team-sheet

Quick links

Danny Owen
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

League One Sunderland could raid Blackburn Rovers for Chanka Zimba - is he set to swap Ewood Park for the Stadium of Light?

Chanka Zimba of Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park during todays FA Youth Cup Fifth round between Blackburn Rovers u18s and Preston North End u18s on February 18, 2020 in Blackburn, England.

Sunderland are weighing up a swoop for Blackburn Rovers striker Chanka Zimba, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Phil Parkinson might be working around the clock to put The Black Cats’ promotion ambitions back on track and, behind the scenes, the Wearside giants are also putting plans in place for a bright future at the Stadium of Light.

 

With the summer transfer window looming, Sunderland have taken the likes of Stan Asomugha, Tyler Frost and Will Harris on trial from West Brom, Reading and Burnley respectively.

And it seems that they are planning to raid Ewood Park too for an exciting centre-forward. Zimba was part of the squad as Sunderland’s U23 side were beaten 2-0 by Wigan Athletic in midweek with the north-east giants running the rule over a man who is yet to make his Championship debut under Tony Mowbray.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Remi Savage of Liverpool and Chanka Zimba of Blackburn Rovers in action during the U18 Premier League game at The Kirkby Academy on January 4, 2020 in...

The Black Cats even confirmed, via an official team sheet posted on tier Twitter page, that Zimba was part of Elliot Dickman’s selection, wearing the number 16 shirt.

It remains to be seen how long Zimba’s spell on Wearside will last, or whether he is capable of convincing Sunderland to hand him a fresh start at the end of the campaign.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

