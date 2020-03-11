Sport Relief 2020: Meet the boat race teams competing in the Clash of the Channels

Sport Relief 2020 is upon us which means the Clash of the Channels boat race is back!

One of the few things that makes Britain a truly great country in this day and age is just how much the population gets involved in charity events such as Children in Need, Comic Relief and Sport Relief.

The generosity on show from ordinary people never fails to amaze but what certainly helps is the fact that celebrities get in on the act as well.

Sport Relief is the next major charity event in the UK and while it's the general public who donate their hard-earned cash, it's well-known faces who put their bodies and reputations on the line in a sporting challenge to persuade people to help out with a good cause.

READ MORE: Explore the Namib Desert with Sport Relief 2020

Sport Relief 2020

The 2020 edition of Sport Relief is already underway with events taking place from March 9th until the televised Sport Relief programme on Friday, March 13th.

Once again in 2020, celebrities from all walks of life are getting in on the act and are taking part in a variety of charitable events.

From a Line of Duty special to a Namib-desert-spanning triathlon, there's no shortage of willing celebs helping out to raise cash for charity.

Clash of the Channels boat race

In 2018, Sport Relief debuted the inaugural Clash of the Channels, a boat race, similar to Oxford v Cambridge, where teams of TV channel celebrities face off in a rowing race like no other.

The original event in 2018 saw the BBC compete against ITV and now, in 2020 the line-up has been expanded to include notable names from both Channel 4 and Sky.

On Team BBC are: Louise Minchin, Steve Backshall, Maya Jama, Michael Stevenson, Jay Blades and Rachel Parris.

On Team ITV are: Matt Evers, Colson Smith, Isabel Hodgins, Dr Ranj Singh, Andrea Mclean and Romilly Weeks.

On Team Channel 4 are: Jamie Laing, Cathy Newman, Chelsee Healey, Amanda Byram, Tom Read Wilson and Ed Jackson.

On Team Sky are: Dermot Murnaghan, Natalie Pinkham, Hayley McQueen, Lloyd Griffith, Nazaneen Ghaffar and Carl Froch.

When and where is the boat race?

The Clash of the Channels boat race is an event that takes place before the Sport Relief programme on March 13th but the race itself will be shown as part of the BBC broadcast.

Like in 2018, Salford Quays, the location of Media City, will play host to the Clash of the Channels once again in 2020.

To watch the race, tune in to Sport Relief on BBC One at 7pm.