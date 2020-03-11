Some Rangers fans gutted by news coming out of Ibrox

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers will be without Ryan Jack tomorrow.

Rangers' season is getting no easier.

The Gers are scheduled to host Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox tomorrow for the first leg of a last-16 Europa League tie.

Steven Gerrard's side pulled off a herculean defensive effort to beat Braga 1-0 last moth and advance into the next round of the competition.

If not for their European campaign, Rangers' season might already be over, as the light Blues sit 13 points behind Celtic, after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts.

This Europa League journey is the only good thing to come out of 2020 for Rangers so far, but that might be over soon too.

That's because Gerrard has some big injury problems for tomorrow's game, with Jermain Defoe definitely ruled out, James Tavernier a doubt and worst of all, Ryan Jack absent.

The Scottish giants struggled in a big way without Jack in midfield earlier this calendar year, and here's how some fans reacted to the blow on Twitter:

Ryan jack big miss tmoz — Brandon Stewart (@BrandonnStewart) March 11, 2020

Ryan Jack won’t make it? That’s my week ruined. https://t.co/xI62BNYwyd — Ryden Ferguson (@rydenferguson) March 11, 2020

No Ryan jack for tomorrow Leverkusen will cut right through us — connor (@WhyteCw) March 11, 2020

Ryan jack out the first game..only to return for the second leg and assure a clean sheet..again https://t.co/Tkm2nIupmG — CJ (@Cjnovo992) March 11, 2020

No jack — Darren™️ (@DarrenClark_19) March 11, 2020

No Jack uh oh... Suppose that gives Leverkusen half a chance then. https://t.co/1xcoseA9xH — Steely (@OhItsSteely) March 11, 2020