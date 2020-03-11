Some Arsenal fans fume over reported transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the soon-to-be out-of-contract Chelsea winger.

It looks like Arsenal fans definitely aren't on board with the idea of signing Willian.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are among the club's monitoring the Chelsea winger's contract situation.

At the moment, the Brazilian star is set to leave West London when his contract expires at the end of this season.

He will be 32 by the start of next season and suffice to say that Arsenal supporters don't want him anywhere near the Emirates come August.

Here's how they reacted to the speculation on Twitter:

I'm done with this club if any of them come — Snazz (@MuhammadOlagoke) March 8, 2020

If this eventually happens and arsenal sign any of those two...I'm officially done with this club — Aleke Tobi (@t_aleke) March 9, 2020

Lmao at Arsenal wanting a 31 year old INCONSISTENT Willian. Short term fixes are NOT the answer #AFC — ɱცıʑơ (@WitcherMbizo) March 10, 2020

Sloppy seconds FC — 2009 Kanye (@VARvictim) March 8, 2020

Man I swear if we sign another Chelsea deadwood — Ismaila Sarr (@leg3ndvry) March 8, 2020

More Chelsea deadwood? Please stop. — The Arsenal (@_ayeaye17) March 8, 2020

Please no we are not a retirement home — Victor Lmeed (@LmeedVictor) March 8, 2020

If we sign either of these players I'm done with arsenal — . (@HARRYH143) March 8, 2020

This is a tricky one because although Willian will be free to sign, he'll cost Arsenal quite a lot in wages.

According to Spotrac, the former Shakhtar flyer is earning £120,000 per week, which isn't a huge amount, but it is over the course of a four-year contract and when your best years are behind you.

The North Londoners could do with some experience, perhaps somebody who Bukayo Saka could learn from on the flanks, but is Willian the answer? Well, if the Blues don't want to extend his contract then why would Arsenal give him one?