Some Arsenal fans fume over reported transfer target

Willian of Chelsea (L) and Kortney Hause of Wolves (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux on...
Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the soon-to-be out-of-contract Chelsea winger.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

It looks like Arsenal fans definitely aren't on board with the idea of signing Willian.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are among the club's monitoring the Chelsea winger's contract situation.

At the moment, the Brazilian star is set to leave West London when his contract expires at the end of this season.

He will be 32 by the start of next season and suffice to say that Arsenal supporters don't want him anywhere near the Emirates come August.

 

Here's how they reacted to the speculation on Twitter:

This is a tricky one because although Willian will be free to sign, he'll cost Arsenal quite a lot in wages.

According to Spotrac, the former Shakhtar flyer is earning £120,000 per week, which isn't a huge amount, but it is over the course of a four-year contract and when your best years are behind you.

The North Londoners could do with some experience, perhaps somebody who Bukayo Saka could learn from on the flanks, but is Willian the answer? Well, if the Blues don't want to extend his contract then why would Arsenal give him one?

Willian of Chelsea closes down Joleon Lescott during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

