Sky Sports pundit makes bold claim about Liverpool crowd & Atletico players

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Charlie Nicholas has boldly claimed that the Anfield crowd will 'not phase' Atletico Madrid in their Champions League second-leg crunch match against Liverpool tonight, as he told Sky Sports.

When it comes to playing at Anfield on a European night, it a nerve-racking test for all, as Barcelona found out last season, but Nicholas seemingly thinks it won't faze the Spanish side as he believes they will 'rough' Liverpool up.

There's no doubt that Liverpool faced a tougher test against Barcelona last season, but saying that, against Diego Simeone's men, they will test their mental strength more than anything.

If Jurgen Klopp's side can score an early goal then it might just be goodnight Atletico, but if it's still goalless after 70 minutes then the Premier League champions-elect will have to showcase the quality that has seen them win many plaudits this term.

But given Liverpool's record and ability to mentally demoralise opponents on a European night at Anfield, the Liverpool faithful will not like Nicholas' claim.

"I think the result against Bournemouth amplified the stress and frustration Liverpool have at the moment," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "I did not think that was feasible, so I genuinely feel Atletico, albeit struggling in La Liga, will give Liverpool a run for their money.

"They scored a couple of goals against Sevilla at the weekend, with Joao Felix returning to the side while resting Diego Costa. The Anfield crowd will not phase Atletico. It will be down to the performance - some teams turn up already beaten.

"Atletico are a dogged side and they will rough Liverpool up. I think Liverpool will win, but I can see Atletico sneaking a goal. Liverpool have got the Premier League wrapped up but there is something in their mentality that may suggest they need this big game to spur them on once more."

There was a lot of clever, tactical and targeted fouls from Diego Simeone's men last time out, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they pull off a similar tactic.

But Klopp's players will be better prepared this time, and whilst they weren't at their best during the win against Bournemouth over the weekend, they are back on track after a number of surprising defeats.