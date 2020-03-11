Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports pundit has ripped into Rangers player, thinks he wants to impress scouts tomorrow

Olly Dawes
Charlie Nicholas answers questions during the Gillette Soccer Saturday Live with Jeff Stelling on March 19, 2012 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has really struggled in 2020.

Pundit Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that he thinks Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos looks 'unfit' and like he doesn't care.

The Gers beat Ross County 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, as Ryan Kent's deflected strike handed Rangers all three points in an unconvincing display.

At least Rangers got the win, which hasn't always been the case in 2020, as they have turned in some dismal performances in domestic football.

 

European results have been positive having beaten Braga twice, but Rangers need to step up their game once again as Bayer Leverkusen stand in their way this week and next.

If Rangers are to beat the Bundesliga giants, they need Morelos to be on top form, and that hasn't really happened in 2020, with the Colombian scoring just once in nine games since the turn of the year.

Morelos has been slammed for his displays, with some wondering whether he is downing tools because he didn't get a January move, whilst he was also disciplined by Steven Gerrard for returning late from Colombia last month.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Now, pundit Nicholas has suggested that Morelos look both unfit and like he doesn't care about Rangers, branding his loss of form 'pretty dramatic'.

Nicholas did though add that Morelos will be bothered about this game because potential suitors and scouts may be watching him, believing this is a 'perfect' opportunity for him.

“The lack of form from Alfredo Morelos has been pretty dramatic. He looks unfit and he looks as if he does not care,” said Nicholas. “But his reputation in the Europa League will matter to him. Decent clubs will want to watch him play against a very good side, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to turn up.” he added.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

