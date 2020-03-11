Sky Sports pundit claims £12m Tottenham man didn't help his team during CL defeat

Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of the Champions League last night.

Danny Murphy believes Hugo Lloris didn't help Tottenham during their 3-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

The France goalkeeper was at fault for two of the goals Tottenham conceded, as Murphy thinks an error like that just 'deflated everyone' as Jose Mourinho's crashed out without a fight.

The injury problems for the North London club have been well-documented and have played their part in Spurs suffering an early exit from the European stage.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/03/20 at 9:35 pm), Murphy shared his thoughts on Lloris mistakes, and Tottenham getting dumped out.

"Very hard against a very quality side when you haven't got all your best players fit," Murphy told Sky Sports. "Then, Lloris, he's not helped the team, really. Errors for a goalkeeper.

On how Tottenham players will be feeling as a result of that mistake: "Tottenham started the game really well. Good energy looked like a threat and on the front foot. They looked a bit nervous. And then the first decent chance they get and he should save it, in my opinion.

"Then everyone's deflated and you have a mountain to climb. But it's a good side they are up against. They are a talented bunch on players."

Lloris, who joined Spurs for £12 million from French club Lyon in 2012 [Independent], has always divided opinion during his time at the club.

Prior to his injury this season, his form was being questioned and he was making a number of costly errors, as he was in the spotlight once again yesterday for the wrong reasons.

But from Mourinho's perspective, the errors from Lloris is just a minor problem compared to what he has to deal with and sort out with this struggling North London club.