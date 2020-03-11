Sky pundit says Liverpool ace was 'not at the races' vs Bournemouth

Charlie Nicholas says Joe Gomez was not at his best at the weekend.





Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas feels Liverpool defender Joe Gomez needs an improved performance against Atletico Madrid tonight.

Gomez was bumped off the ball for Callum Wilson's opening goal against Bournemouth on Saturday and Nicholas was critical of his display.

Nicholas said: "The result against Bournemouth amplified the stress and frustration Liverpool have at the moment. I genuinely feel Atletico, albeit struggling in La Liga, will give Liverpool a run for their money. They scored a couple of goals against Sevilla at the weekend, with Joao Felix returning. The Anfield crowd will not phase Atletico.

"Atletico are a dogged side and they will rough Liverpool up. Liverpool will win, but I can see Atletico sneaking a goal. Joe Gomez was not at the races at the weekend, and Alisson is out. For the sake of Liverpool and Anfield, I am going with a 2-0 victory, but I would not rule out the likes of Costa coming back to haunt them. I am not convinced by my prediction."





Liverpool need to perfect defensively against Atletico because an away goal would leave them with a mountain to climb and Gomez struggled slightly against Alvaro Morata in the first leg.

Whoever partners Virgil van Dijk will always be targeted in this Liverpool side. Gomez is good enough to take it but as Nicholas said, he will need to be better tonight than he was on Saturday.

Atletico's frontline will be far more physical than Wilson was at the weekend, and Gomez must stand up to that. He's more than capable, but needs to produce on the night.

Patience will be the order of the day for Jurgen Klopp's side but that will put pressure on the defence to stay focused at all times.