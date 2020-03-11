Sky pundit says Leeds 21-year-old can't do much more to earn a start

David Prutton has commented on Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamford.

Sky Sports pundit and former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has offered his thoughts to the Yorkshire Evening Post about his former employer's striking situation.

Prutton feels Tyler Roberts, 21, could not have done much more to earn a start and is more versatile than striking rival Patrick Bamford.

Prutton said: "Tyler appears to have slightly more versatility to him than perhaps Patrick does. He's working his way back to full fitness after injury and coming on to score two goals, he can't have done much more to get a starting berth. But it's good for Leeds to know they have got that in reserve on the bench.

"We know how imperative these last nine games are going to be and the squad appear to be in a good position. They have worked their way from what was seen as a perceived blip with questions being asked of them to answer them emphatically and they look in rude health."

Leeds were so short of options when their promotion dream died last season and Prutton is right to comment that their squad looks healthier now.

Bamford has been Bielsa's go-to man all season but the Argentine now has a backup he can trust, having been reluctant to use Eddie Nketiah before his return to Arsenal.

All the signs are good for Leeds now but their fans will have learned from bitter experience last season not to get too ahead of themselves, taking it one game at a time.

They have got themselves some breathing space and having more than one source of goals is one good way to keep that momentum going.