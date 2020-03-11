Mourinho's pressure could cause Tottenham to crumble next season

Tottenham Hotspur's 2020/21 season could take a hit before it has even begun.

Six consecutive games without a win was previously unheard of in Jose Mourinho's illustrious managerial career but the 3-0 thrashing at the Red Bull Arena last night set that unwanted record for the Spurs boss.

Tottenham are struggling with injuries at the moment and Mourinho has made it a point to remind everyone in his recent press conferences.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko being available last night could have made a big difference for Spurs but are the injuries really the biggest problem for the North London giants?

Spurs have conceded 37 goals in all competitions since Mourinho's appointment back in November; only relegation-threatened Aston Villa have conceded more among Premier League teams.

That isn't Mourinho-like at all, irrespective of Tottenham's injury issues, but the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss is adamant that it will all be better next season when his star players are back.

"I know that automatically my team will improve next season with these [injured] players," Mourinho told Football London after last night's defeat in Germany.

The 'Special One' has been saying the same thing for quite some time now, which is just increasing the expectations among Spurs fans ahead of the new season.

Tottenham's stars will be under enormous pressure to meet those very expectations and every defeat will put the players and Mourinho under scrutiny.

He has already shown with Tanguy Ndombele that he isn't afraid to publicly criticize his players instead of standing behind them. If that continues each time Spurs under-perform next season, it is likely that his stay in North London will end without much joy.