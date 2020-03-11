Hugo Lloris delivers his verdict on Tottenham's latest defeat

The Frenchman, like most of his Tottenham Hotspur teammates, was not at his best last night.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spoke to RMC Sport about his side's dismal performance in the Champions League against RB Leipzig last night.

The Frenchman could arguably have done better for Leipzig's first two goals but, sadly for him, the tie was all but over as early as the 21st minute.

Marcel Sabitzer helped the Germans storm into the next stage of the Champions League and Lloris, like his teammates, was left disappointed with his side's performance on the night.

Lloris said: "We lack a few ideas on the pitch. The solution was to score goals. We could have played all evening. We were already having trouble creating scoring chances, scoring situations. It’s hard but you have to accept it."

"It’s a difficult season. We hang in there. We try to do what we can but either the opponent is stronger or we lack success."

It certainly did look like Tottenham wouldn't have scored even if the game had continued for a while. Injuries have not helped Jose Mourinho's cause this season but Tottenham's defence haven't helped themselves either.

Spurs have conceded 37 times in all competitions since Mourinho took over the club; only Aston Villa have conceded more in that period.

Tottenham are now winless in their last six games in all competitions and it is a real worry for Spurs fans going into the last nine games of the season.

Spurs are seven points off fourth spot and just four off fifth at the moment. A win this weekend against Manchester United will close the gap between the two to just one point, which would be a huge boost for them ahead of the final two months of the league campaign.