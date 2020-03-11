Quick links

Hugo Lloris delivers his verdict on Tottenham's latest defeat

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
The Frenchman, like most of his Tottenham Hotspur teammates, was not at his best last night.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spoke to RMC Sport about his side's dismal performance in the Champions League against RB Leipzig last night.

The Frenchman could arguably have done better for Leipzig's first two goals but, sadly for him, the tie was all but over as early as the 21st minute. 

Marcel Sabitzer helped the Germans storm into the next stage of the Champions League and Lloris, like his teammates, was left disappointed with his side's performance on the night.

 

Lloris said: "We lack a few ideas on the pitch. The solution was to score goals. We could have played all evening. We were already having trouble creating scoring chances, scoring situations. It’s hard but you have to accept it."

"It’s a difficult season. We hang in there. We try to do what we can but either the opponent is stronger or we lack success."

It certainly did look like Tottenham wouldn't have scored even if the game had continued for a while. Injuries have not helped Jose Mourinho's cause this season but Tottenham's defence haven't helped themselves either. 

Marcel Sabitzer of Red Bull Leipzig scores (L-R) Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur FC, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second...

Spurs have conceded 37 times in all competitions since Mourinho took over the club; only Aston Villa have conceded more in that period. 

Tottenham are now winless in their last six games in all competitions and it is a real worry for Spurs fans going into the last nine games of the season. 

Spurs are seven points off fourth spot and just four off fifth at the moment. A win this weekend against Manchester United will close the gap between the two to just one point, which would be a huge boost for them ahead of the final two months of the league campaign. 

Dejection for Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 1, 2019...

