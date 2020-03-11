Are Arsenal preparing for life without Aubameyang or Lacazette?

The Gunners are reportedly watching a couple of top European strikers ahead of the summer transfer window.

On paper, Arsenal arguably have the best front three in the Premier League. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, on their day, could cause havoc to any side in the league. But, sadly for the Gunners, it hasn't quite happened this season.

Pepe, still in his first season in England, is expected to come good and, under Mikel Arteta, there have been signs of improvement in his game.

However, the biggest issue for Arsenal is with Lacazette and Aubamayeng. The Frenchman has not yet hit double figures in all competitions this season, which is a real worry for Gunners fans.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has been Arsenal's best player this season. The former Dortmund man has scored 20 goals in all competitions so far but his future is up in the air.

The Gabonese international has just over a year left on his contract and, if he doesn't commit to a new deal, Arsenal might be forced to sell this summer.

It seems like the Gunners are preparing for life without one of their two strikers with reports coming in that Mikel Arteta's side are looking at two top strikers in Europe.

ESPN reported earlier today that the Gunners are looking at Wolves' Raul Jimenez, while Calcio Napoli 24 claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the summer transfer window.

For either of them to come in, Arsenal will have to let go of one of their two star strikers and, if the reports are to be believed, they could well have admitted defeat in contract negotiations.