Six-time international won't be joining Rangers, signs pre-contract deal with title-winning club

Steven Gerrard's Rangers were linked with a move to bring South African ace George Maluleka to Ibrox - but he's not Scottish Premiership bound.

George Maluleka has signed a pre-contract agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns to end speculation over a potential move to Rangers, according a statement on Kaizer Chiefs’ official website.

With an experienced South African international due to become a free agent at the end of the 2019/20 season, one particular club from the blue half of Glasgow were tipped to make one of the most curious signings in their recent history.

According to SunSport, Rangers were giving genuine consideration to offering 31-year-old Maluleka a chance to bring his all-action, tough-tackling style to British shores for the very first time.

And, considering the way Steven Gerrard’s rather boyish squad have stumbled through games recently, costing themselves a realistic shot at ending Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football, a player with Maluleka’s attitude and experience could have come in rather handy.

But the six-time international is set to extend his stay back home in South Africa for the time being. Kaizer Chiefs have announced that Maluleka has agreed a move to local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the campaign, having rejected a two-year contract offer from his current employers.

Maluleka’s new club, meanwhile, are the reigning South African champions, having won the domestic title in three of the last four seasons and nine times overall.