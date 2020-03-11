Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Six-time international won't be joining Rangers, signs pre-contract deal with title-winning club

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Rangers were linked with a move to bring South African ace George Maluleka to Ibrox - but he's not Scottish Premiership bound.

George Maluleka of South Africa celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FIFA U20 World Cup Group F match between United Arab Emirates and South Africa at the Alexandria Stadium...

George Maluleka has signed a pre-contract agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns to end speculation over a potential move to Rangers, according a statement on Kaizer Chiefs’ official website.

With an experienced South African international due to become a free agent at the end of the 2019/20 season, one particular club from the blue half of Glasgow were tipped to make one of the most curious signings in their recent history.

Subscribe

 

According to SunSport, Rangers were giving genuine consideration to offering 31-year-old Maluleka a chance to bring his all-action, tough-tackling style to British shores for the very first time.

And, considering the way Steven Gerrard’s rather boyish squad have stumbled through games recently, costing themselves a realistic shot at ending Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football, a player with Maluleka’s attitude and experience could have come in rather handy.

Kaizer Chiefs' South African midfielder George Maluleka runs with the ball during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida...

But the six-time international is set to extend his stay back home in South Africa for the time being. Kaizer Chiefs have announced that Maluleka has agreed a move to local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the campaign, having rejected a two-year contract offer from his current employers.

Maluleka’s new club, meanwhile, are the reigning South African champions, having won the domestic title in three of the last four seasons and nine times overall.

George Maluleka of SuperSport United and Bennett Chenene of Moroka Swallows during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch