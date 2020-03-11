Simeone suggests key Atleti player could miss tonight's game with Liverpool

Liverpool are due to host Atletico Madrid at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp's side trailing 1-0 on aggregate after the first-leg.

Diego Simeone has told Sky Sports that Alvaro Morata could miss his side’s crunch tie with Liverpool this evening.

Morata, who has been a key player for Atleti this season, would surely have started at Liverpool if he had been fit.

However, the striker is currently nursing an injury which puts his involvement against Jurgen Klopp’s side in doubt.

Simeone wants to check on the target-man’s fitness, before making a decision over whether he is fit enough to feature tonight.

"We will look at him in training and we will see how he is then,” Simeone said.

"You know pretty much what I will be doing. I don't think our line-up will be far off from what you think it might be.”

If Morata is missing for Atleti it could reduce their scoring threat against Liverpool.

The side from the Spanish capital are likely to look to defend in numbers against the Reds, but Morata’s presence would have given them an outlet.

If he isn’t fit, it could just increase Liverpool’s chances of pulling off a comeback.

Klopp’s men were beaten 1-0 in the first-leg of the tie, but with the Anfield crowd behind them they should be a major threat this evening.