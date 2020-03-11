Quick links

Ross Wilson decision has already backfired horribly for Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers loaned out the in-form winger a few months back.

Rangers' Jamie Murphy is making a mockery of the decision to let him go on a regular basis.

The Gers loaned the 30-year-old winger to Burton Albion and he really can't stop scoring.

Murphy, a Rangers fan, has made 10 appearances for the League One side and has managed a whopping seven goals, including both in last night's 2-2 draw with Bolton.

Back up North, the Ibrox outfit have dropped 13 points in Premiership games since the winter break and anything but a victory over Celtic - who are 13 points clear - on Sunday will effectively kill their already-slim chances of catching Neil Lennon's side.

 

Of course, things might not be that much different if Murphy was retained, but he clearly should've been retained and it makes you wonder what the situation would be if Mark Allen was still calling the shots with regards to arrivals and departures.

Allen quit as Rangers' Director of Football earlier this season and was replaced by Ross Wilson, who joined from Southampton.

Allen was the man who allowed Murphy realise his boyhood dream of playing for the Scottish giants by signing him on loan two years ago and maybe, just maybe, he wouldn't have let him leave in January.

Steven Gerrard isn't blameless either, considering the likes of Ryan Kent, Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones - the latter two played for light Blues' reserves on Tuesday - were getting minutes ahead of Murphy earlier in the campaign.

But as Director of Football, Wilson, like Allen before him, is primarily overseeing the comings and goings and despite only being in the job a matter of months, Murphy's exit doesn't reflect well on him.

