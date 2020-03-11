Rio Ferdinand says Tottenham's squad should be going mad at one of their teammates

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier was once again exposed defensively against RB Leipzig yesterday.

Rio Ferdinand has said that Tottenham Hotspur’s players should be going mad at Serge Aurier behind closed doors, on BT Sport’s Champions League coverage.

Aurier was partly at fault for the second goal which Tottenham conceded in their 3-0 defeat to Leipzig, as the Ivorian once again failed to impress.

Aurier has made improvements since Jose Mourinho took charge, but he has proven to be unreliable time and time again in a defensive sense.

The former PSG man was caught under a high ball last night, as Spurs were heavily beaten in Germany.

And Ferdinand thinks that it has now got to the stage where Tottenham’s team need to be having words with Aurier.

“Is there anyone in that dressing room questioning him about that? When they watch the video, is there anyone in that dressing room digging him out and saying 'you’re leaving us open'? That’s what you’d expect from teammates,” Ferdinand fumed.

Aurier’s place in Tottenham’s team looks fairly secure at the minute, such is the lack of competition for places at right-back.

Aurier is the only natural right-back at the club, and although Japhet Tanganga can fill in there, he is not the most comfortable going forward.

Mourinho will be hoping that Aurier has one of his better days at the weekend, as Tottenham face a huge clash against Manchester United.