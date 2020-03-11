Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Rio Ferdinand says Tottenham's squad should be going mad at one of their teammates

John Verrall
Rio Ferdinand of BT Sport looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier was once again exposed defensively against RB Leipzig yesterday.

Rio Ferdinand, former West Ham United player during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium, Stratford on Saturday 18th January 2020.

Rio Ferdinand has said that Tottenham Hotspur’s players should be going mad at Serge Aurier behind closed doors, on BT Sport’s Champions League coverage.

Aurier was partly at fault for the second goal which Tottenham conceded in their 3-0 defeat to Leipzig, as the Ivorian once again failed to impress.

Aurier has made improvements since Jose Mourinho took charge, but he has proven to be unreliable time and time again in a defensive sense.

The former PSG man was caught under a high ball last night, as Spurs were heavily beaten in Germany.

 

And Ferdinand thinks that it has now got to the stage where Tottenham’s team need to be having words with Aurier.

“Is there anyone in that dressing room questioning him about that? When they watch the video, is there anyone in that dressing room digging him out and saying 'you’re leaving us open'? That’s what you’d expect from teammates,” Ferdinand fumed.

Aurier’s place in Tottenham’s team looks fairly secure at the minute, such is the lack of competition for places at right-back.

Serge Aurier of Tottenha during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Aurier is the only natural right-back at the club, and although Japhet Tanganga can fill in there, he is not the most comfortable going forward.

Mourinho will be hoping that Aurier has one of his better days at the weekend, as Tottenham face a huge clash against Manchester United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch