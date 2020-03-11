Reported Leeds & Everton target dreams of becoming 'main' player at current champions

Leeds United and Everton are just a host of clubs keen on Tosin Adarabioyo's services.

Reported Leeds and Everton target, Tosin Adarabioyo, has expressed his dream of becoming a 'main' player for Manchester City, as he told The Guardian.

90 Min have recently claimed that Everton are leading the race for the defenders signature, whilst Leeds are another club keen on the player, who is currently on-loan at Blackburn Rovers.

It is said that the current Premier League champions will sell Adarabioyo in the summer, as his performances at Ewood Park are seemingly attracting the interest of those at Goodison Park and at Elland Road.

Whilst others may be keen on Adarabioyo, his aspirations still lie with making a name for himself at the Etihad and becoming a key player for a team that has dominated English football in recent seasons.

“I just felt like I needed to go out there and get some more games and prove what I can do," Adarabioyo told The Guardian in January.

"My aim has always been to get back to City and be a main player in that team. I felt I needed to go out again because last season I was predominantly playing right-back. I didn’t actually get to show what I can do.”

Adarabioyo was on-loan at West Brom last season where he was utilised as a right-back, and at times in his natural position at the heart of the defence, but he struggled with form and understanding the role he was playing.

But under the stewardship of the more defensive-minded and organised Tony Mowbray this season, his performances have improved vastly, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready for Premier League football.

He will no doubt be keen for City to give him a chance for next season, but given that Everton are chasing Europe, he might not be what they are looking for, but for Leeds, if they gain promotion then he may well be a smart purchase for them.