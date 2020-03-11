Quick links

Report: Three players who could follow Smith out the exit door at Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is reportedly in serious danger of losing his job at Villa Park.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith’s could lose his job at Villa Park, and John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish could all follow him out of the exit door.

Villa are in serious danger of going down, and if wins continue to elude them then Smith could lose his job before the end of the campaign.

Villa are due to take on Chelsea next, and if they are beaten it could be Smith’s last game in charge.

 

The claret and blues are two points away from safety, and while Villa’s board want to give Smith time to sort things out, they reportedly realise that they cannot be too patient.

The Mail also plunges doubts over the futures of key players Grealish, Mings and McGinn.

Grealish looks likely to leave Villa regardless of whether they stay up, while Mings and McGinn also apparently have Premier League sides chasing them.

Villa’s chances of keeping Mings and McGinn would surely be greatly increased if they stay in the Premier League - but whether Smith will be the man to save the claret and blues remain to be seen.

Smith has struggled to organise Villa defensively this season.

However, changing managers at this stage of the campaign would surely have to be considered a risk, as if his replacement didn’t make an immediate impact then Villa would certainly be consigned to relegation.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

