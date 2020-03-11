Report: Super-agent told he can now offload £35m speedster amid Everton, West Ham links

Everton and West Ham United have been linked with Hirving Lozano.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, super-agent Mino Raiola has been told he can now being to find a new club for Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

It's claimed that Napoli are open to sending Lozano out on loan, with a purchase clause worth €40million (£35million) included in any deal.

Agent Raiola has allegedly been told by Napoli that he can start to find Lozano a new club, with the Italian side ready to move on from the Mexican star.

Lozano only joined Napoli back in August, completing a big-money move from PSV Eindhoven having smashed 40 goals in 79 games for the Dutch side.

It's been a little harder for Lozano in Italy, as he has only managed three goals and two assists for Napoli, hence their willingness to deal him already.

The 24-year-old has rapid pace and still has plenty of potential, and the news may be of interest to Premier League sides, with Il Mattino claiming Everton are ahead of West Ham in the race for his signature.

That's no great surprise; Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti signed Lozano for Napoli last summer, and Toffees director of football Marcel Brands signed him for PSV Eindhoven in 2017.

With Everton seeking a right winger, everything is aligning for Lozano to make the move to Goodison Park – but with West Ham in the race too, nothing can be guaranteed, especially as agent Raiola wasn't too happy with Everton's usage of Moise Kean - another of his clients - this season.