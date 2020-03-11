Report shares why Everton didn't sign Haaland two years ago

Premier League outfit Everton have a stirker in fine form in Dominic Calvert-Lewin - but he's been outscored by Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland still.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential has never been in question.

The Everton striker is as quick as a gazelle, strong as an ox, with the work-rate and hold-up play to match. And, with 15 goals in 32 games this season, the former Sheffield United youngster appears to have turned his one remaining weakness into a strength.

Calvert-Lewin has been nothing short of a revelation since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Goodison Park, scoring against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months to spark talk of a call-up to England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Though, with all due respect to this ever-improving 22-year-old, he is no match for Erling Haaland. Few are, these days.

There are not many strikers in the game right now who can rival the remarkable exploits of a teenager who, thanks to that match-winning brace against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, is now on 40 goals from just 32 games this season.

But according to the ESPN, it was Calvert-Lewin’s vast potential which convinced Everton to decide against paying £9 million for a 17-year-old Haaland two years ago.

The Borussia Dortmund talisman was close to joining the Merseyside outfit and even travelled to The Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground, only for Everton to put their faith instead in a striker snapped up from Bramall Lane for just £1.5 million.

These days, Haaland is arguably the world’s hottest prospect with a £63 million release clause in his contract.

But at least no one could accuse Calvert-Lewin of failing to live up to his end of the bargain.