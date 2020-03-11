Report shares whether Newcastle can recall Woodman following Dubravka's injury

Newcastle United have sent out goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on loan to Swansea City.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United have no option to recall Freddie Woodman built into his loan at Swansea City.

Woodman was sent out on a temporary spell to Swansea at the start of the season, when it looked as if his first-team chances at Newcastle could be limited.

The England youth international would be a useful option for Steve Bruce’s side to have around now though.

With Martin Dubravka out injured, Woodman is arguably the most talented goalkeeper left on Newcastle’s books.

However, Bruce cannot get Woodman back from his spell with Swansea, which means he will have to turn to other options.

Newcastle are most likely to install Karl Darlow as their new number one, with Rob Elliott promoted to the bench.

Woodman, meanwhile, will stay with Swansea, which is great news for the Welsh side.

Woodman has seriously impressed at Championship level this term, where he has proven beyond doubt that he is capable of playing regular senior football.