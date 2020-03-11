Report: Liverpool still want £17m attacker despite rejection, Klopp has made Mane comparison

Liverpool continue to be linked with Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Liverpool are still interested in signing Anderlecht attacker Jeremy Doku despite him already rejecting them once.

Last month, Doku's father David told Het Nieuwsblad that Liverpool wanted the winger in 2018, and he wanted his son to make the move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp allegedly told Doku that he could be the next Sadio Mane at Anfield, and the family even met Steven Gerrard, who was a youth coach at Liverpool at the time.

However, Doku rejected the move and picked Anderlecht instead, deciding to develop his game in Belgium before thinking about a move to a European powerhouse.

The 17-year-old is now in the Anderlecht first team, and he has impressed in Belgium's top flight with three goals and three assists in 21 games.

Now, it's claimed that Liverpool still want Doku, two years since failing to land him in the first place, but Anderlecht's asking price now stands at €20million (£17million).

That's a considerable price for a teenager with no experience outside of Belgium, and may be just a touch too rich for Liverpool, whose spending has been well-thought-out and methodical in recent years.

It's clear that Klopp and co love Doku's game, and with Mane set to miss part of next season due to the Africa Cup of Nations, maybe Doku will still be a target in order to cover for his absence in 2021.