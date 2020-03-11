Report: Leeds have decided on summer signing, permanent deal will cost £5m

Are Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United set to make Illan Meslier their first signing of the summer? The Championship giants have been impressed by the goalkeeper.

Leeds United have decided to trigger the option-to-buy clause in Illan Meslier’s contract, according to The Mirror.

This West Yorkshire giant has a long and storied history when it comes to making life difficult for themselves. And a group of supporters who still have vivid memories of last season’s play-off semi-final collapse to Derby County might have feared that history was about to repeat itself when an unproven goalkeeper was thrust into the limelight.

But, in the absence of regular number one Kiko Casilla, Meslier has displayed a confidence and a reliability well beyond his tender age.

The 20-year-old is yet to concede a goal in his two Championship outings so far, although the Frenchman hasn’t exactly been tested during games in which Marcelo Bielsa’s league-leaders swatted aside Hull City and Huddersfield Town with consummate ease.

Nevertheless, Meslier has done more than enough on the training ground and with the reserves, not to mention in his three first-team outings, to convince Leeds that he is worth the investment.

Ouest France reports that Leeds must pay £5million to snap up the Lorient-owned shot-stopper on a permanent deal. And it seems that Meslier has a lengthy future at one of the European game’s most historic and best-supported clubs.