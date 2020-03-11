Quick links

Leeds United

Ligue 1

Championship

Report: Leeds have decided on summer signing, permanent deal will cost £5m

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Are Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United set to make Illan Meslier their first signing of the summer? The Championship giants have been impressed by the goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United celebrates victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United have decided to trigger the option-to-buy clause in Illan Meslier’s contract, according to The Mirror.

This West Yorkshire giant has a long and storied history when it comes to making life difficult for themselves. And a group of supporters who still have vivid memories of last season’s play-off semi-final collapse to Derby County might have feared that history was about to repeat itself when an unproven goalkeeper was thrust into the limelight.

 

But, in the absence of regular number one Kiko Casilla, Meslier has displayed a confidence and a reliability well beyond his tender age.

The 20-year-old is yet to concede a goal in his two Championship outings so far, although the Frenchman hasn’t exactly been tested during games in which Marcelo Bielsa’s league-leaders swatted aside Hull City and Huddersfield Town with consummate ease.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier celebrates after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Nevertheless, Meslier has done more than enough on the training ground and with the reserves, not to mention in his three first-team outings, to convince Leeds that he is worth the investment.

Ouest France reports that Leeds must pay £5million to snap up the Lorient-owned shot-stopper on a permanent deal. And it seems that Meslier has a lengthy future at one of the European game’s most historic and best-supported clubs.

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (L) shoots past Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) to score the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch