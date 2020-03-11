Quick links

Report: League leaders think they can convince £120m man to join them over Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho, but they now have competition from PSG for the winger.

According to a report on ESPN, PSG want Liverpool target Jadon Sancho, and believe they can convince him to join them over any other side in the race.

Sky Sports have suggested that Liverpool want to sign Sancho, who is available for £120 million this summer.

But PSG have the English winger lined up as a potential replacement for one of their star men.

 

Kylian Mbappe’s and Neymar’s futures with the French side are both in doubt, and they are now reportedly ready to rival Liverpool for Sancho.

PSG have the financial muscle not only to meet Dortmund’s asking price, but also Sancho’s wage demands.

The capital side also believe that their project will appeal to Sancho, who is still in the early stages of his career.

Whether the potential move will appeal to Sancho more than a switch to Liverpool remains to be seen though.

If Liverpool do have a bid accepted for Sancho in the summer he could bring even more pace and creativity to Jurgen Klopp’s side, which would make them a huge danger to the rest of the Premier League again next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

