Report: Everton were winning race for £36m star, but now CL club want him

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be an admirer of Hirving Lozano, who he worked with at Napoli.

According to Calcio Mercato, Atletico Madrid now want Hirving Lozano, after it was claimed Everton was his most likely destination.

Il Mattino suggested that Everton were winning the race for the Mexican attacker.

However, Atleti’s new interest in the Napoli winger puts a spanner in the works.

A move to Atleti could well appeal to Lozano over a switch to Everton, as they may well have European football to offer him.

Although Everton’s chances of making it into the Europa League are not completely over, they look a long-shot at this point.

Everton have been long-term admirers of Lozano, so will surely not give up on bringing him to Goodison Park, but their task looks likely to have become much more difficult.

If Everton can get hold of Lozano then he could be an excellent addition.

Although the jet-heeled wide-man has struggled since a £36 million move to Napoli (Bleacher Report) his energy and tenacity could make him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

And Everton would be a bigger attacking threat with Lozano’s speed available to them next season.