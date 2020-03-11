Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton were winning race for £36m star, but now CL club want him

John Verrall
Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli celebrates the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be an admirer of Hirving Lozano, who he worked with at Napoli.

Hirving Lozano of Napoli during the warm up before the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

According to Calcio Mercato, Atletico Madrid now want Hirving Lozano, after it was claimed Everton was his most likely destination.

Il Mattino suggested that Everton were winning the race for the Mexican attacker.

However, Atleti’s new interest in the Napoli winger puts a spanner in the works.

A move to Atleti could well appeal to Lozano over a switch to Everton, as they may well have European football to offer him.

 

Although Everton’s chances of making it into the Europa League are not completely over, they look a long-shot at this point.

Everton have been long-term admirers of Lozano, so will surely not give up on bringing him to Goodison Park, but their task looks likely to have become much more difficult.

Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) taps hand with Napoli's Mexican forward Hirving Lozano during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Cagliari on September 25, 2019 at...

If Everton can get hold of Lozano then he could be an excellent addition.

Although the jet-heeled wide-man has struggled since a £36 million move to Napoli (Bleacher Report) his energy and tenacity could make him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

And Everton would be a bigger attacking threat with Lozano’s speed available to them next season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch