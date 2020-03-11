Report claims £20m Rangers news imminent, duo could be at Ibrox this weekend

Rangers may have an injection of cash in the near future.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are closing in on a huge £20million investment from two unnamed backers.

It's claimed that a mystery investor from Asia and a backer based in Hong Kong are set to invest millions into the Gers, giving them a welcome cash injection.

Deputy chairman Douglas Park – who is expected to take the job full time when Dave King moves on – will also be investing cash into the club.

The report even notes that these two mystery investors may be at Ibrox this weekend to watch Rangers take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

The Asian mystery investor has already been given a tour of Ibrox and the training ground in January, meaning this move appears to have been in the works for some time now.

This should be great news for Rangers, as this cash injection will ease fears over the £11.3million annual loss the club announced, alongside the need for £10million in investment before the summer.

Rangers have tried to back Steven Gerrard in the transfer market, but the consequence of that is some financial concerns, especially with no silverware to show for it.

Maybe Gerrard will be backed again in the summer as a result of this investment, but for now, the focus may just be on the wider perspective of the club's finances.