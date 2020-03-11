Report: Aston Villa rival Fulham and West Brom for striker Karlan Grant

Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have been linked with Huddersfield Town's Karlan Grant.

According to West London Sport, Aston Villa, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are all keen on signing Karlam Grant this summer.

The Huddersfield Town man has been in decent form despite the Terriers’ Championship struggles this season.

He has netted 16 league goals, including three in his last three games.

Grant’s form has attracted plenty of interest over the past few months.

According to the Examiner, Huddersfield turned down a £15 million bid in January with the club confident he will be worth more this coming summer.

Grant joined the Yorkshire club in 2019 and penned a three-year deal.

But current Aston Villa boss Dean Smith almost signed him for Brentford. West London Sport claim Smith is a big fan and wanted Grant while the striker was at Charlton Athletic.

Villa may have looked at him at January as the club lost Wesley to injury.

The Villans managed to sign a replacement in Mbwana Samatta. However, with just seven goals scored in their last seven Premier League games, Dean Smith’s side now find themselves in 19th position and struggling for form.

Villa, who now eye Grant for this summer, reportedly face competition from Midland rivals West Brom and promotion hopefuls Fulham.

West London Sport claim the Cottagers, who are third in the Championship, will look to sign Grant regardless of what division they are in next season.