Report: Arsenal and Tottenham both want 15-goal star who ruined Mourinho's hopes

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Marcel Sabitzer.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing RB Leipzig playmaker Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer was Tottenham's chief tormenter on Tuesday night, scoring twice to dump Jose Mourinho's men out of the Champions League and ruined his hopes of sneaking into the last eight.

The Austrian fired the opener past Hugo Lloris before heading in Angelino's cross, helping Leipzig to a 3-0 win on the night and 4-0 win on aggregate.

It now seems that Sabitzer is a wanted man, as it's claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham want to sign him, though it's added that Ralf Rangnick may fancy taking him to AC Milan if he becomes their new boss.

That leaves Arsenal and Tottenham facing a battle to sign Sabitzer, with Leipzig surely reluctant to sell the 25-year-old given how he has become one of their key players.

Sabitzer has hit 15 goals and eight assists in 35 games for Leipzig, turning in superb performances down the right flank.

Arsenal already have Nicolas Pepe there, but Sabitzer's ability to play as a number 10 or on the left means he could still make sense for Mikel Arteta's side.

Tottenham are often shoehorning players onto the right, like Giovani Lo Celso or Steven Bergwijn, so maybe adding a player like Sabitzer would solve that problem – and his performance last night surely only strengthened Tottenham's interest.