Report: Arsenal and Tottenham both keen on Raul Jimenez

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly keen on Wolves' Raul Jimenez, report ESPN.

The two North London sides are both said to be tracking the striker, who has scored 26 goals across the last two Premier League seasons.

Jimenez scored the winner for Wolves against Tottenham last month and drew praise from Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

He told Football London: “They have Jimenez yes, fantastic player, and they have that incredible counter attack which is very difficult to stop."

Including Europa League goals, Jimenez has netted 22 times this season.

ESPN's report notes Wolves' success over the last two seasons is leaving them facing high profile interest in a number of their playes.

Jimenez is 28 and while immensely popular at Wolves, could cash in with a move to another Premier League side and net a wage increase and signing on fee in the process.

Wolves might also consider selling high on a player who in two years time will not have as much sale value as he hits 30.

Tottenham badly lack competition and cover for Harry Kane, while Arsenal could sell Alexander Lacazette this summer and Jimenez on this season's form, would be an upgrade.