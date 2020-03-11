Quick links

Report: Arsenal and Spurs fighting for £40million striker who has now lost confidence

Olly Dawes
Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

According to Calcio Napoli 24, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Dries Mertens looks set to stay at Napoli, and that means the end of the line for Milik, who has allegedly lost confidence at Napoli, on the pitch and in terms of his role at the club.

Milik has so far been working hard to try and land a first-team role, but is now set to give up and move elsewhere, with Arsenal and Tottenham allegedly in the race.

 

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia are also thought to be keen on the Polish attacker, and Napoli want around €45million (£40million) for his services.

Milik, 26, has hit 12 goals in 22 games for Napoli this season, but with just 14 league starts and two Champions League starts to his name, he's ready to try his hand elsewhere.

A move to Arsenal seems unlikely at that price though, and adding another striker will only really be a priority for the Gunners if either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette move on.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Neapel Looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo on February...

Meanwhile, Spurs make sense given how they're looking for a centre forward, but Milik would likely end up playing second fiddle to Harry Kane – and that's now exactly a better situation than what he's enduring at Napoli.

Milik is certainly a name to keep an eye on, and his goal record this season is hugely impressive given his lack of playing time, but a £40million move to either of the North London sides seems a little difficult to imagine right now.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2020

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

