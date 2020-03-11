Report: £33m player who apparently wanted Spurs move in January now put up for sale

Tottenham Hotspur were strongly linked with Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi in January, with Crystal Palace also in the race.

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are ready to accept offers for reported Tottenham Hotspur target Michy Batshuayi.

The Daily Mirror suggested that Batshuayi wanted to move to Spurs in the January transfer window, after Jose Mourinho’s side were linked with signing him.

And Chelsea may well be ready to do a deal in the summer, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The Belgian has slipped even further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge recently, after Olivier Giroud’s resurgence.

And even though Tottenham are a direct rival of Chelsea, the Blues are said to be willing to sell Batshuayi at the end of the season.

Batshuayi has reportedly told friends that he wants to stay in London.

However, if Tottenham do go back in for the striker, they are likely to face competition for his signature.

Crystal Palace are also reportedly keen on Batshuayi, according to the Express, and they would fit want the 26-year-old wants too.

Batshuayi has already had one spell at Palace on loan, and a return to Selhurst Park may be a good option for the striker, who has struggled for goals this term.

Good signing for Spurs?

Tottenham's need for a back-up striker has never been clearer than in recent weeks, as they have had Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane out with injury.

Whether Batshuayi would be the ideal addition is up for debate, but if Spurs had signed him in January he would surely have carried far more of a threat than any of their current available options.

And if Spurs do have a chance to land the Belgian international in the summer, it is an opportunity they must give serious consideration to.