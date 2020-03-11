Quick links

Report: 29-year-old picked just five times suddenly looks set to start for Newcastle

Newcastle United will be without Martin Dubravka for a number of weeks.

According to The Times, Newcastle United will be without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for the next month and possibly longer.

It's claimed that Dubravka has suffered medial knee ligament damage, and will now miss at least a month of action as a result.

Dubravka suffered the injury against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, and left the stadium on crutches as Newcastle put that down to precautionary measures.

 

However, the injury now appears to be worse than first feared, and Dubravka will now seemingly miss games against Sheffield United, Manchester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

The report notes that Karl Darlow will now be asked to step up and take over first-team duties between the sticks, despite no Premier League appearances this season.

Darlow, 29, has been picked in the starting lineup by Steve Bruce just five times; once in the Carabao Cup and four times in the FA Cup.

Darlow made just one appearance in the whole of last season, meaning this weekend's clash with Sheffield United will be his first Premier League outing since February 2018.

He's been waiting for his chance, and now it's come – but it seems unlikely that he'll manage to keep Dubravka out long-term, barring a stunning few appearances.

