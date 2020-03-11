Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Bundesliga

Real Madrid reportedly concede Kai Havertz signing to Liverpool; Can’t compete with Klopp offer

Tom Thorogood
Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz of Germany looks on during the Training Session And Press Conference on October 11, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. Germany will play against Estonia in a during the UEFA Euro 2020...

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid have given up on signing Kai Havertz as they can’t compete with Liverpool’s offer for the player.

The Bayer Leverkusen youngster has been in stunning form of late.

Havertz, 20, has posted six goals and six assists since the turn of the New Year. No German player has as many goal contributions in that time.

His latest goal was his 30th of his career. He set a new Bundesliga record, becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone.

Liverpool’s interest has been well documented. The Independent claim Leverkusen are holding out for an £80 million fee for him.

 

El Desmarque claim Real Madrid also want to sign him. However, club president Florentino Perez has given up the chase with Liverpool a clear favourite.

The Reds are said to have too many factors in their favour. Manager Jurgen Klopp being one, but also Liverpool’s financial offer on the table is far greater than what Real Madrid are prepared to pay.

Klopp’s men have reached the past two Champions League finals, winning the last one against Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico Madrid’s stadium.

The Reds are well on course to win the Premier League title. The riches which have come with their success means they can compete for any potential signing.

Havertz would be a superb addition for the Reds. He is young, technically gifted and ideal to give Liverpool another central midfield option.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moskva at BayArena on September 18, 2019 in Leverkusen,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch