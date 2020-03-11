Real Madrid reportedly concede Kai Havertz signing to Liverpool; Can’t compete with Klopp offer

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Kai Havertz.

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid have given up on signing Kai Havertz as they can’t compete with Liverpool’s offer for the player.

The Bayer Leverkusen youngster has been in stunning form of late.

Havertz, 20, has posted six goals and six assists since the turn of the New Year. No German player has as many goal contributions in that time.

His latest goal was his 30th of his career. He set a new Bundesliga record, becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone.

Liverpool’s interest has been well documented. The Independent claim Leverkusen are holding out for an £80 million fee for him.

El Desmarque claim Real Madrid also want to sign him. However, club president Florentino Perez has given up the chase with Liverpool a clear favourite.

The Reds are said to have too many factors in their favour. Manager Jurgen Klopp being one, but also Liverpool’s financial offer on the table is far greater than what Real Madrid are prepared to pay.

Klopp’s men have reached the past two Champions League finals, winning the last one against Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico Madrid’s stadium.

The Reds are well on course to win the Premier League title. The riches which have come with their success means they can compete for any potential signing.

Havertz would be a superb addition for the Reds. He is young, technically gifted and ideal to give Liverpool another central midfield option.